The Argentine reportedly faxed his club a document asking for his contract to be terminated, which would allow him to leave for free this summer.

Barca, though, won’t let him go that easily.

Although Messi does have a clause in his contract that allows him to walk away every year, the Blaugrana will claim that it expired in June.

The player, on the other hand, will argue – due to the exceptional circumstances of this season – that it’s still valid.

It looks like this one will be settled in court.

The outcome is not yet clear, of course, but one thing certainly is – Messi doesn’t want to play at Camp Nou next season.

So what happens to Barcelona if he leaves? Well, the club might need to start looking at replacements for the greatest player of all time.

According to reports in Spain, they’re going big.

TMW, per SPORT, claim that a number of top players have already been offered to the Blaugrana and one of those is Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool superstar was key to his club’s first-ever Premier League title-winning season and was also a standout performer when they won the Champions League the year before.

Mane would certainly be an exciting replacement for Messi and Barcelona are confident that a bid of €120m will be enough to open negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT’s Ollie Browning says:

Although Barcelona won’t want to face this idea, the reality is that they might have to start planning for life after Lionel Messi.

If reports are to be believed, his heart is set on leaving and the club shouldn’t stand in his way.

Messi was never going to be around forever and the Blaugrana should see this summer as a chance to rebuild, albeit sooner than they would have liked.

Sadio Mane would be an exciting acquisition and although he’s not quite at the same level as the GOAT, he would be one hell of a replacement at Camp Nou.

By Oliver Browning