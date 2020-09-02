The United States Ambassador to Somalia, Donald Yamamoto, has separately met with the reneging regional states presidents of Puntland and Jubaland and the leader of the Somalia opposition coalition in a bid to hold a seemingly tattered federalism in Somalia together.
Ambassador Yamamoto revealed that his invitation of the two federal states leaders, Saeed Abdullahi Deni of Puntland and Ahmed Islam ‘Madoobe’ of Jubaland, to Mogadishu was to convince them to work with the federal leader, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.
Ambassador said in a Tweet he posted at the Mogadishu Embassy account that he was ‘ relying on these statesmen to work w/@TheVillaSomalia to finalize #Dhuasamareb3 implementation details. #Somalia needs consensus & compromise’.
Yamamoto disregarded that the two leaders and Somalia opposition members were indeed very wary of tagging along behind on decisions Mr Farmajo penned with loyal regional states presidents at Dhuusamreem on August 21.
To expect that Deni and Madoobe will make a turnabout on their stringent stand on the Dhuusamareeb 3 Communique was a tall order hard to realize, according to Somalia political analysts.
Even so, Mr Yamamoto hoped for the best, ending his tweet with a thinly-veiled barb showing what he thought of the states’ leaders counter-arguments.
@US2SOMALIA met with President Madobe and @SaidAbdullahiDe yesterday. Relying on these statesmen to work w/ @TheVillaSomalia to finalize #Dhuasamareb3 implementation details. #Somalia needs consensus & compromise – now is a time for leaders to show wisdom. pic.twitter.com/CTg9ZqpjHf
— U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) September 2, 2020
@US2SOMALIA had productive meeting with @FPHassansheikh today. We are encouraged by signs that #Somalia's political stakeholders are seeking compromise to implement the timely, inclusive #Dhusamareb3 framework. pic.twitter.com/grnrXeSjVX
— U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) September 2, 2020
The coming two days would decide whether Yamamoto will be able to save US face or finally accept the impotence of the soft-tread diplomacy it has been dealing with Villa Somalia thus far.