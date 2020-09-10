Somaliland’s chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud said at the opening of the office in Taipei that they were an independent state establishing ties with Taiwan based on the common values of freedom and democracy.

Somaliland wants investment in areas like mining, oil exploration, fishing and eco-tourism for its “beautiful beaches”, he said. “In the mining sector, Somaliland has huge potential for foreign investment, including hydrocarbon deposits, oil and gas, as well as coal.”

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said they looked forward to “exploring common interests and mutual benefits in areas such as fishery, energy, agriculture and others”.