Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 3 September and 3 November 2020, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2021/2022 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Stuart Brown, the Head of the British Office Hargeisa, said:

‘If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

‘There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

‘Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

‘There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 3 November deadline.’

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 7 scholars (4 female and 3 male) from across Somaliland, who won an award to study at a UK university this year following in the footsteps of over 20 Somaliland Chevening alumni from previous years. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

Visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and over the past five years we have awarded almost 9,000 scholarships. There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

More information is available at www.chevening.org

