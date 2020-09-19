Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda item 10 Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Somalia, Isha Dyfan, assumed her functions on 1 May 2020, following her appointment by the Human Rights Council on 12 March 2020. Since May, the Independent Expert has held online meetings on a broad range of issues with the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development of the Federal Government of Somalia and representatives of the African Union Mission in Somalia, the United Nations, other international organizations, civil society organizations, the media and the diplomatic community. She has also carried out extensive background research on the prevailing security, political, socioeconomic, human rights and humanitarian situation in Somalia.

The Independent Expert notes the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia to improving the situation of human rights in the country and to ensuring the enjoyment of all human rights by all, including by addressing security threats and protecting civilians from harm in a manner that respects international humanitarian law and human rights, strengthening accountability and the rule of law, including for sexual and gender-based violence, and guaranteeing freedom of expression and association. Despite its efforts, however, significant gaps remain in these areas.

The report covers the period from 1 August 2019 to 30 June 2020 and provides an analysis of the human rights challenges that remain to be addressed. In the report, the Independent Expert also shares initial reflections on the way forward towards developing a transition plan for achieving sustainable progress in respect of the situation of human rights in Somalia.

Download Report Here

Source: Reliefweb

