Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised new Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara

As reported by BBC Sport, Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich on Friday.

The Premier League champions have reportedly paid Bayern an initial transfer fee of £20 million to secure the services of the 29-year-old central midfielder.

Guardiola worked with the Spain international when he was at Barcelona and at Bayern, and the City manager believes that he is a very good player.

Goal.com quotes Guardiola as saying about Thiago: “I’m happy to see him in England, England is going to enjoy a really good player.”

Thiago Alcantara would make Liverpool better

Guardiola knows all about good and special players, and the City manager’s aforementioned comments are very encouraging for Liverpool fans.

Thiago is a world-class footballer who won the Champions League with Bayern last season and is a serial winner.

The 29-year-old would make Liverpool a better team in the middle of the park, and his creativity, guile, vision and range of passing would enhance the way the Reds play and would also increase their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with ease last season, but the Reds are going to face stiff competition from Chelsea, City and Manchester United this time around.

