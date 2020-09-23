Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany has led the way for how it has managed an unprecedented situation. The Bundesliga was among the first to return from the enforced break and, at the weekend, it was among the few leagues in Europe to bring fans back to stadiums. Six out of the nine matches were allowed to have home supporters present on the first matchday of the new season, filling 10 percent to 25 per cent of seats. Attendances ranged from 4,600 to 9,300.

Ligue 1

France was the first major league in Europe to decide not complete its season following the Covid-19 stoppage in March, instead awarding Paris Saint-Germain the title. However, Ligue 1 has allowed fans through the gates since its resumption last month. It has been left to the discretion of local authorities to decide how many supporters should attend. Most clubs have agreed on a maximum of 5,000, regardless of the size of the stadiums. That is how many attended both cup finals in July. The opening game of the season between Marseille and St Etienne was postponed due to several positive tests for coronavirus, while Nice opted to play their first home game against newly-promoted Lens behind closed doors.