“I don’t want to sell fake news, it’s not in my mentality. It’s impossible to always be correct in the transfer market. If you cover just a team I think it’s easier, you can know the president, the director, some agents, the players. You can do it on a top level.

“On my level you have to be always ready to check with agents, directors and intermediary agents. This is good because you can speak with many people but this is also crazy because you can need to send a lot of messages.

“I never want to sell dreams, just explain what is really happening in the transfer market. It’s not about me. It’s not important who I am, what is important is what I am doing.

“I feel a big responsibility but it’s not about me or Gianluca Di Marzio, we are a team and we work together. That’s why we are strong, like a team in football. Football and the transfer market are so similar.”

While he’s quick to point out that it’s the work that matters most, Romano has grown into something of a cult hero thanks to the “here we go!” catchphrase you’ll find on all of his tweets when a transfer is happening.

“I have to be honest I don’t remember exactly the move but two years ago I was talking about Manchester United, I remember.

“There were many updates about the same transfer because top clubs work like this; to take a top player you have to wait a bit and you have good and bad moments. You need time.

“I was tweeting day by day about this news and then when the deal was done, I tweeted ‘OK here we go!’ – finally it’s finished and it’s a done deal.

“Immediately people go mad with this ‘here we go!’ so the day after when I was talking about other clubs like Tottenham and Real Madrid, everyone was going, ‘Say here we go!’

“I like it. I was not planning anything about a brand or something like that because it’s not in my style. The fans gave me the ‘here we go!’ brand. It was absolutely casual.”

He’s anything but a celebrity yet he’s regularly pestered by supporters desperate to know who they are signing.

Replying can be tedious and tiresome but Romano loves every bit of it.

“It is my favourite part. It’s impossible to answer everyone but I try to answer as much as I can, if they message me on Instagram or Twitter about a transfer.

“I try to answer every day because for me the feeling with the people is so important. I know what it means to be a football fan. I don’t feel like a star, I am a normal guy giving transfer news and I love football too.

“When you see people asking for news about their player or club and you give them the news and they are buzzing, I really, really love this feeling.

“Without fans the transfer market would not be so important. Seeing how they react to transfer news, I think it’s the most beautiful part of my work.

“Manchester United fans this summer have been sending me millions of messages about Jadon Sancho. For them I hope he will come but I think it’s difficult.”

By now we’ve come to expect the unexpected when it comes to the transfer window. Romano never thought we’d see Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, while Ever Banega to Inter Milan from Sevilla was another transfer that surprised him the most.

On the flipside, there is the reality that sometimes deals fall through when all seemed done and dusted.

Players change their minds at the last second; medicals can be failed and negotiations stall.