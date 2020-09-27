King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched projects with a total value of $2.2 million in Somaliland, it announced on Wednesday.

The projects, launched in cooperation with the Norwegian Refugee Council, will reportedly benefit around 100,000 people and cover the fields of women’s and children’s rights, water, environmental sanitation, and education.

Hassan Mohammed Ali, Somaliland’s minister of planning and national development, thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the nations of the Islamic world in general, and Somaliland in particular.

The assistant director of KSRelief in Africa, Youssef Al-Rahma, said the projects form part of KSRelief’s relief and development efforts in Somaliland across several sectors, in addition to raising awareness to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a related development, Najd Health Center in Yemen’s Socotra governorate continues to provide medical services with the generous support of KSRelief in cooperation with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The center provides vital services to pregnant women, mothers and children. Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and appreciation to KSRelief.

KSRelief has also been distributing food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the most-vulnerable Lebanese families in several parts of Lebanon.

Source: Arab News

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...