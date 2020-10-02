The world sidelined Somaliland in more ways than one. It did not even plan a discernible role in the reconstruction and reconciliation the nation embarked on after it restored its sovereignty in 1991.
The cold-shoulder treatment proved to be a blessing in disguise.
Somaliland built a modern state on a bottom-up process which started from under the shade of a tree ending in the presidential palace.
And this all was done without interference and conditional support from a world that certainly had no idea how so much could be done with so little.
Bruce Shapiro on the latest from America, what we can learn from Somaliland about aid and Ramona Koval takes up back in time to look to the future.
See how Shapiro finds an analogy between the Republic of Somaliland – underdeveloped, unrecognized, politically pressured equally by Somalia and the ‘international community – and the most affluent nation in the world.
Listen to the full, elucidating podcast HERE