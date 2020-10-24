President Bihi of the Republic of Somaliland, today, sacked the former Vice-Minister of Transportation, appointed another in his place, and reshuffled positions for four Director-Generals.

In the same move, the President nabbed a former Secretary of a key position, Mohamed Hassan Dirir, from the Waddani opposition party to put him at Water Development as Director-General.

Ex-Vice-Minister Sahal Mohamed Jama loses position to Mohamed Abdi Mohamoud.

The President decreed:

DIRECTOR-GENERAL MOVES TO
Ahmed Abdi Jama Ministry of Planning
Mubarak Abdullahio Ibrahim Ministry of Defense
Mohamed Geeddi Aynanshe Civil Service Commission
Hamze Sultan Adan Quality Control

 

What made the President make changes to a fraction of the existing government set-up at this particular juncture of time is not clear.

Neither do the changes to the Director-general positions make sense as four out of five are not new.

