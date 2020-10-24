President Bihi of the Republic of Somaliland, today, sacked the former Vice-Minister of Transportation, appointed another in his place, and reshuffled positions for four Director-Generals.
In the same move, the President nabbed a former Secretary of a key position, Mohamed Hassan Dirir, from the Waddani opposition party to put him at Water Development as Director-General.
Ex-Vice-Minister Sahal Mohamed Jama loses position to Mohamed Abdi Mohamoud.
The President decreed:
|DIRECTOR-GENERAL
|MOVES TO
|Ahmed Abdi Jama
|Ministry of Planning
|Mubarak Abdullahio Ibrahim
|Ministry of Defense
|Mohamed Geeddi Aynanshe
|Civil Service Commission
|Hamze Sultan Adan
|Quality Control
What made the President make changes to a fraction of the existing government set-up at this particular juncture of time is not clear.
Neither do the changes to the Director-general positions make sense as four out of five are not new.