“We had indications that H2O — the familiar water we know — might be present on the sunlit side of the moon. Now we know it is there. This discovery challenges our understanding of the lunar surface and raises intriguing questions about resources relevant for deep space exploration.”

Previous research revealed detections of water on the surface of the moon near the south pole. But the signature of molecular water at the wavelength used in this research could also be associated with hydroxyl, which is oxygen bonded with hydrogen. In organic chemistry, alcohols tend to include hydroxyl, which contributes to making molecules soluble in water. Hydroxyl is also an ingredient in drain cleaner.

The SOFIA detections confirm that water, not hydroxyl, can be found trapped in glass beads or in between grains on the moon at its high southern latitudes in Clavius Crater. This is one of the moon’s largest craters visible from Earth. There, water is present between 100 to 400 parts per million, or roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water, according to NASA.

The fact that this water is inside grains or in between grains on the lunar surface helps protect it from the moon’s harsh and irradiated environment.

“Prior to the SOFIA observations, we knew there was some kind of hydration,” said lead study author Casey Honniball in a statement. “But we didn’t know how much, if any, was actually water molecules — like we drink every day — or something more like drain cleaner.” The published study captures the results from Honniball’s graduate thesis work at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa in Honolulu.

The water is trapped in a cubic meter of soil across the lunar surface.

The Sahara desert has a hundred times the amount of water than what SOFIA detected in the lunar soil, according to NASA. And the presence of this water raises questions about how it was created and how it even exists on the lunar surface.

This illustration shows Clavius Crater on the moon. The graphic depicts water trapped in the lunar soil there, along with an image of NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy that found sunlit lunar water.

The SOFIA telescope is able to fly at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet, which carries it above 99% of the water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere. This allows the telescope to see our universe in infrared light more clearly.

“Without a thick atmosphere, water on the sunlit lunar surface should just be lost to space,” said Honniball, now a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Yet somehow we’re seeing it. Something is generating the water, and something must be trapping it there.”

The water may be delivered by micrometeorites that land on the lunar surface and carry small amounts of water. Or solar wind streaming out from the sun could deliver particles and elements, like hydrogen, to the lunar surface. This could actually cause a chemical reaction with minerals that include oxygen in the soil. The reaction could create hydroxyl, which is then hit by micrometeorites to create water.

The SOFIA flight, which occurred in August 2018, was actually a test flight to see what kind of information the telescope could gather about the moon. The telescope is actually designed to look at distant objects.