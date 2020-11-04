Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia ordered military action against a regional government in the country’s north early Wednesday, in a major escalation of a simmering conflict that threatens to plunge the country into a new phase of turmoil.

In a statement, Mr. Abiy accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the governing party in the region, of attempting to provoke a war by orchestrating a militia assault on a major Ethiopian Army base in Tigray in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The last red line has been crossed with this morning’s attacks, and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation,” he said. The army had been ordered into Tigray to “carry out their mission to save the country and the region,” he added.

Hours later, a spokeswoman for Mr. Abiy said that military operations were underway though she did not specify what those operations entailed. Internet and phone links to Tigray were cut off starting at 1 a.m., or about an hour before Mr. Abiy’s statement, according to NetBlocks, an organization that tracks internet services.