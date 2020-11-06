The Somalia Minister for Labour, Durran Ahmed Farah, and his convoy narrowly escaped death at the KM4 juncture of Mogadishu, tonight.

The bomb, which was said to have been planted by the road, exploded seconds after Minister Durran’s convoy passed the planned spot.

According to security sources and bystanders, none of the members of the convoy sustained serious injury.

Bystanders were hurt, the sources said. How seriously, they could not tell as they were rushed to treatment centres.

Targeted operations of this kind are usually the handiworkd of the Islamist militant group fighting the weak Somalia government.

Al Shabaab carries out assassinations, intimidation operations, bomb blasts and kamikaze-like suicide hits in the Somalia capital randomly to keep their presence alive.

These activities are mostly responses to government claims of successes against the group elsewhere in the UN suppported but increasingly security-prone nation.

International partners willl underwrite one way or the other more than 61% – equivalent to $170.9 million – of Somalia’s 2020/21 fiscal budget – most of which contribution is to – ostensibly – be used to bolster security-related activities.

According to a recent World Bank report, international partners sink US$1.5 billion a year into Somalia so-called development and security operations.

Critics point out oft glorified successes look more impressive on media releases than on the ground.

