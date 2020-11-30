With all phone lines and the internet cut off, it is impossible to independently verify statements from either side.

What does the TPLF say?

In a text message to Reuters news agency on Sunday, Debretsion Gebremichael claimed that his forces had shot down an Ethiopian warplane and captured the pilot.

In another message on Monday, he said that the TPLF was “close to Mekelle, fighting”.

The whereabouts of Debretsion Gebremichael and other TPFL leaders are unknown

Mr Debretsion also said the TPLF had retaken the city of Aksum from the federal army.

On Monday, Fisseha Asgedom, a former Ethiopian ambassador to the UN with affiliations to the TPLF, told the BBC that reports by the Addis Ababa government of a sweeping advance were “a joke”.

“The Addis Ababa government announced that they have captured Mekelle and six hours after they announced this they bombarded Mekelle… It’s propaganda. Why can’t they send the international community some videos?”

What does the Ethiopian government say?

PM Abiy announced that Mekelle – Tigray’s regional capital – had fallen to the army on Saturday, describing the move as the “last phase” in his government’s offensive.

Abiy Ahmed briefed the Addis Ababa parliament on the conflict on Monday

In a BBC interview on Monday, Minister of Democratisation Zadig Abraha, denied the TPLF’s claims that they had captured Aksum and shot down a plane.

He also said the TPLF were “not engaged in a guerrilla war” but were “running for their lives”.

“Their rank and file have disbanded. Everyone is surrendering,” he added.

Redwan Hussein, a senior federal official in Tigray, said government soldiers had been careful not to involve civilians in their advance.

Troops “just left the towns encircled and then moved on to the next. That’s how we see no casualty out of our operation until we also reached Mekelle,” he said.

How bad is the humanitarian situation?

On Sunday the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said supplies in Mekelle’s main hospital – including body bags – were running “dangerously low” as doctors treated people involved in the fighting around the city.

However it gave no figures for the numbers of injured or dead. Neither did it say whether the victims were civilians or soldiers.

Ethiopian officials have promised to allow humanitarian groups to operate in Tigray, but the UN has said it is “extremely concerned about the safety and welfare of civilians in Tigray”, and called for better access.