An Air Djibouti passenger plane, today, crash-landed at the Garowe airport runway upon landing.

The reason for the crash was said to have been a failure of its landing gear. A side wheel failed to open while decelerating with the left-hand engine and the remaining two wheels bearing the weight before stopping within the runway resting on right-hand engine, left main and nose gear.

The Red Sea Airliner, Boeing 737-500, performing flight IV-206, originated in Djibouti (Djibouti) and was destined for Mogadishu (Somalia) with intermediate stops in Hargeisa (Somaliland) and Garowe (Somalia).

Garowe Airport has an asphalt 04/22 runway 2000 (6600 feet ) meters long.

Air Djibouti came back to business in 2015 first as a cargo carrier, then as a passenger airline in 2016, after it stopped operation in 2002.

