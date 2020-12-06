The government of Somaliland promptly welcomes the opportunity to strengthen partnership with upcoming United States administration, since US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of nearly all US troops from Somalia by 15 January 2021, while also President Trump has issued similar orders to reduce US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon newsreel reported.

According to Geeska Afrika Online sources, the President of Somaliland Muse Bihi favours maintaining pentagon relationship and to welcome regional US forces presence in Somaliland especially ports of Berbera and Zeylac. The government of Somaliland’s foreign Affairs Minister Prof Yassin Faraton said the intentions by the US to withdraw troops from Somalia sends a strong signal to the Horn of Africa and the red sea.

Update: A Pentagon statement said that the order to “reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021” did not signify a change in US policy.