The Taiwan Technical Mission in the Republic of Somaliland held its opening ceremony earlier this week – December 1st – in its headquarters located in Hargeisa.

His Excellency, Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, and the Honorary Liban Yusuf Osman, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, jointly opened the office and witnessed the co-signing of the implementing arrangement of the Maternal and Infant Health Improvement Project by Dr. Mohammed Abdi Gereye, Director General of Ministry of Health Development, in addition to Mr. Mars Shiue, Leader of the Taiwan Technical Mission.

Colleagues from collaborating Ministries and Hargeisa Group Hospital joined this function.

The opening ceremony was the follow-up of the signing of the Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement by the Honorary Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and the Honorary Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on the 17th of August.

The Taiwan Representative Office in Hargeisa also convened a related virtual conference on November 16th, on the theme of “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project, and sharing experiences in fighting COVID-19”.

All these efforts are a reflection of Taiwan’s strong will to uplift Somaliland’s healthcare capability through bilateral cooperation between Taipei and Hargeisa.

Pursuant to the above-mentioned Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement, and the fact-finding surveys since last February, Taiwan and Somaliland have reached a consensus to implement the following three cooperation projects: the project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development on Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project; the project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development on Improving Vegetable and Fruit Production and Quality Improvement Project; and the project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Technology on enhancing the e-Government Capability in Somaliland. All these projects will commence on 1st January 2021.

In today’s ceremony participants also witnessed the signing of the Healthcare Implementing Arrangement which is important to secure the budget for healthcare cooperation in a transparent and accountable manner.

An ICT Implementation Arrangement, and an Agriculture Implementation Arrangement are also scheduled to be signed by the end of December 2020.

The opening ceremony was symbolic of Taiwan’s strong will to work with like-minded partners and natural allies to implement cooperation projects in Somaliland.

Source: Somaliland Chronicle