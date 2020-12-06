The opening ceremony was the follow-up of the signing of the Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement by the Honorary Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and the Honorary Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on the 17th of August.
The Taiwan Representative Office in Hargeisa also convened a related virtual conference on November 16th, on the theme of “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project, and sharing experiences in fighting COVID-19”.
All these efforts are a reflection of Taiwan’s strong will to uplift Somaliland’s healthcare capability through bilateral cooperation between Taipei and Hargeisa.
Pursuant to the above-mentioned Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement, and the fact-finding surveys since last February, Taiwan and Somaliland have reached a consensus to implement the following three cooperation projects: the project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development on Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project; the project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development on Improving Vegetable and Fruit Production and Quality Improvement Project; and the project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Technology on enhancing the e-Government Capability in Somaliland. All these projects will commence on 1st January 2021.
In today’s ceremony participants also witnessed the signing of the Healthcare Implementing Arrangement which is important to secure the budget for healthcare cooperation in a transparent and accountable manner.
An ICT Implementation Arrangement, and an Agriculture Implementation Arrangement are also scheduled to be signed by the end of December 2020.
The opening ceremony was symbolic of Taiwan’s strong will to work with like-minded partners and natural allies to implement cooperation projects in Somaliland.
