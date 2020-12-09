There is virtually no African country with a conflict that matches the bloody disaster in Somalia. Protracted inter-clan conflicts and the unending al Shabaab insurgency has transformed this Horn of Africa country into a large-scale human slaughterhouse.

The menace has also gradually and varyingly spilled into neighbouring East African countries—Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. However, as if this destructive spill is not enough for al Shabaab, the group has lately spread its tentacles to Mozambique, a distant South African country, in a worrying trend that demonstrates its bloody resilience and dynamism.

The latest attack by al Shabaab in Mozambique has displaced 300,000 people. Withal, one extremely important question that needs asking is: how did this terrorist group manage to expand its human slaughterhouse from Mogadishu to Mozambique when there is a host of active foreign peace actors in Somalia such as Amisom, Turkey, the United States and some gulf countries such as Qatar which are active in either military intervention and, or investments in terms of manpower capacity building, money and machines?

The above question is necessary because ideally, al Shabaab ought to have been on its deathbed by now given the various external military assistance to Somalia in the past decade. But I don’t expect easy and simple answers, especially after I recently read a very revealing book on the group and its social impact titled: Everything you have told me is true: The many faces of al Shabaab by senior BBC journalist Mary Harper who is an expert on matters Somalia.

In the book, Harper states that even the very question of who is a supporter of al Shabaab is not a “black and white” issue as support reaches them variously like through collusions and the million-dollars revenue collections from Somalia’s illegal sugar and charcoal trade.