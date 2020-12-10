Eight Liverpool Players on FIFA FIFPro World11 Shortlist

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are among the 55 nominees.

The shortlist was compiled after FIFA and FIFPro invited all professional footballers around the world to pick their most outstanding players in all positions for the year.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will make up the team. The remaining spot will be allocated to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

The World11 will be revealed on Thursday December 17.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨@FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers. Here's all you need to know 👉https://t.co/0JH5WVoo2L #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/lpZEEryGED — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020

Source: Liverpoolfc