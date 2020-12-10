Friday, December 11, 2020
Eight Liverpool Players on FIFA FIFPro World11 Shortlist

A total of eight Liverpool players appear on the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 shortlist for 2020.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are among the 55 nominees.

The shortlist was compiled after FIFA and FIFPro invited all professional footballers around the world to pick their most outstanding players in all positions for the year.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will make up the team. The remaining spot will be allocated to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

The World11 will be revealed on Thursday December 17.

Source: Liverpoolfc

