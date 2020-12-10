The move would be the latest major policy change since President Donald Trump initiated a major personnel shakeup at the Pentagon following his election loss to Joe Biden.

A former senior administration official told CNN the Biden administration plans to reverse the move.

The identity of the officer has not been made public but the source said the officer was a former Navy SEAL.

Last week the administration confirmed plans to withdraw almost all the troops from the country by early 2021.

US Special Operations forces have been embedded with the Somali National Army, assisting in the fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab. As well as advising on airstrikes and ground assaults, the Navy SEAL-led team’s primary task is to train and build Somalia its own elite light infantry force.

While US military advisers in Somalia typically seek to let Somali forces take the lead during operations, there have been incidents where US forces have found themselves in combat situations.

In September, a US service member was injured in the country when Al-Shabaab attacked US and Somali forces. And in August, the US military carried out an airstrike targeting Al-Shabaab fighters in the vicinity of Dar as Salam, after local US-backed forces came under fire from a building.