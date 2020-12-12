The Gunners host Burnley desperate for a win after slipping to 15th in the Premier League – and one Arsenal legend has called for Ozil’s return after last week’s Tottenham defeat
Mikel Arteta has been told to apologise to Mesut Ozil after freezing him out – and get him back in Arsenal’s team to save their ailing Premier League season.
The Gunners are desperate for the points against Burnley on Sunday after failing to win in their last four league games – three of which were defeats.
Arteta’s side have suffered from a lack of creativity, and this was never more obvious than in last weekend’s North London derby defeat to Spurs.
Arsenal had the greater share of possession but couldn’t break down a stubborn defensive set-up after being hit twice on the break by Jose Mourinho’s side.
The 2-0 defeat made it one goal in four Premier League games for the Gunners – prompting questions about what Arteta can do to address the problem in the January transfer window.
But the solution is already at the manager’s fingertips, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson.
“Arsenal could still be playing Tottenham NOW and they wouldn’t have scored a goal,” said Merson in his Daily Star column.
“What can they do in January to fix it? Go and knock on Mesut Ozil’s door, say you’re sorry and you need him to play!
“Arsenal were atrocious against Spurs. They never looked like scoring. Ozil’s getting £350,000-a-week and sitting at home while his team can’t score.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related