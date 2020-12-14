A convoy belonging to a Burundian detachment under the African Union’s peacekeeping forces in troubled Somalia, AMISOM, was hit today in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu.

No details of how much damage the convoy sustained or if there were any human casualties have yet to be publicized.

The convoy was hit by a bomb planted on the roadside which perpetrators triggered scoring a direct hit while the AMISOM unit was driving by.

As has been the case several times before, the hit troops opened fire indiscriminately on all sides hitting civilians and their cars.

Al Shabaab, as is mostly true in such cases, hits the peacekeepers and Somalia security personnel and their vehicles at will and at day time in the capital, itself, and elsewhere in nearby districts such as Bal’ad, Afgooye, Shalambot, Merka and Jannale.

