The Somalia Police Command spokesperson, Major Siddiq Adan Dodishe, narrowly escaped a targeted killing tonight in Mogadishu.

The spokesperson’s car was hit by a roadside bomb at around 8:55 pm while cruising on the 21st October Avenue near the Avizione junction of Waberi district of the capital earlier in the evening.

At least one person was immediately killed.

Government reports stated that Major Dodishe was not in his car when it was hit.

Dodishe stated later that none of the passengers or the driver in his car sustained injuries.

“The bomb narrowly missed the car and the passengers escpaed unscathed,” he said, adding that there was no doubt that he was the target.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...