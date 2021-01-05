Uganda is expected to receive its second Airbus this month as the national carrier continues with revival efforts.

Uganda Airlines is set to expand its routes beyond Africa this year with the airline announcing plans to fly to Dubai, London, Guangzhou, and Mumbai.

Uganda received the first of its two Airbus A330neo aircraft last month that will ply the long routes.

The acquisition brings the total fleet to five including four Bombardier CRJ900 acquired much earlier and being used for regional flights.

Uganda Airlines commenced commercial operations on August 28, 2019, and currently operates direct flights from its hub in Entebbe to and from Nairobi, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Bujumbura, and Mogadishu.

It also plans to expand its regional destinations to and from Southern and Central Africa to include, Kinshasa in DRC, Zanzibar, Asmara in Eritrea, Hargeisa in Somaliland, Lusaka in Zambia, Harare in Zimbabwe, Johannesburg in South Africa, Djibouti, and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

By Jacky Achan

Source: New Vision

