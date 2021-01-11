His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, today, cut the ribbon off a new office compound built for the country’s Quality Control Commission.

Musa Hassan Haji Yussuf, Chairperson of the Commission, revealed that the commission planned to start controlling and checking qualities immediately with the rudimentary apparatus they already have in hand.

“We intend to begin checking the quality of incoming goods starting with airport and custom depots at entry points,” Musa said.

Musa said a national tender to purchase a national quality control laboratory is expected to be publicized within the month.

President Bihi, speaking at the occasion, lauded the effort which the commission and its relatively young members and leadership have put forth to take the commission and its quality control standards to an operational level.

The President expressed confidence that the country will soon reach a stage where the quality of imported goods, drugs, and foodstuffs will be properly checked.

