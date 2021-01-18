Graeme Souness admitted Liverpool’s front three were lacking “sparkle” against Manchester United – and highlighted one incident that summed things up for him.

Jurgen Klopp’s reigning champions played out a goalless draw with United at Anfield on Sunday.

It meant United remained top of the Premier League table – three points clear of Liverpool.

Both sides had chances to win it – but ultimately neither were able to find a breakthrough.

Liverpool are now four games without a win in the league – and have failed to score in their past three.

That is not a problem the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have experienced much in recent times.

Souness believes Klopp will be relatively happy with the United result, though admitted there are some concerns.

“They’re defending the Premier League title,” the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports. “I think when you’re a manager, you have selective memory, you only remember the good stuff.

“The good stuff today for Liverpool was that they played football as they’ve been playing football, a makeshift centre-back pair that were fabulous.

“I think they got exposed as the game went on when the midfield in front of them stopped pressing as intensely as they had been.

“For me, the obvious downside is that the front three didn’t look dangerous today.

“Is that because Liverpool had so much of the ball and pushed the United defence back and they were on the 18-yard line, so there weren’t the areas to run in?

“They got back behind the ball very quickly, United, and give them great credit for that.

“They came here with a defensive head on, they were getting defensive jobs for people who don’t usually think like that, I’m thinking of (Bruno) Fernandes and (Paul) Pogba. So, they did a number on Liverpool.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, I think the manager will be happy. They’re sitting third in the league, they haven’t reached the heights of the last three years, he’ll be happy if that turns.

“Trying to be a neutral, the Liverpool trio (Salah, Mane and Firmino) didn’t get me on the edge of the seat and nine times out of 10, they do.

“There was an incident in the second half when Salah could’ve gone one-on-one with (Luke) Shaw, but he chose to come in and take the easy option.

“I think that says a lot about his performance today.”