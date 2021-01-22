Ethiopian Airlines and the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) have agreed to launch a freight transport service.

The agreement aimed to facilitate a smooth and efficient transition of goods in Africa.

The agreement anticipates expedited Cargo and freight transportation of more than 400,000 tons of items from China to African countries via Djibouti.

If successful, the agreement will help the Ethiopian Airline double its existing cargo service.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, ambassador of Ethiopia to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, the Chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, representatives of Ethiopian and Djibouti Airlines, officials from Chinese-Merchant, and stakeholders attended the meeting.

Source: Walta

