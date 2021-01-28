Kenya will not be drawn into Somalia’s “reckless campaign to create artificial fissures for parochial and domestic political ends at the expense of regional peace and security”, the Foreign Affairs ministry has said.

In a press release welcoming Igad’s fact-finding mission report, the ministry on Wednesday said the findings prove the allegations by Somalia against Kenya were unfounded.

“It is also clear that the decision by the Federal Government of Somalia to sever diplomatic relations with Kenya was uncalled for and has negatively impacted the lives of Somali nationals who seek relief and amenities in Kenya, AMISOM operations and the livelihoods of citizens of both countries.”

“More importantly, it is now evident that the simulated crisis being contrived by Somalia does not advance Igad’s vision for achieving peace, prosperity and regional integration,” the statement said.

But Somalia on Wednesday rejected the Igad report, saying it was “biased, partisan, unfair, compromised and predetermined to exonerate Kenya.”

“FGS regrets the partisanship portrayed by Djibouti and IGAD under the chairmanship of Ismail Guelleh. FGS strongly holds to all its initial accusations against Kenya and will pursue all means to protect her sovereignty,” the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

“It is instructive to note that the commission intentionally declined to visit Beled Xaawo on two occasions to witness Kenya’s atrocities against Somalia”.

Somalia called for the immediate withdrawal of the baseless and unfair report and demanded an apology.

The Igad team formed by Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh said in its report that it did not find Somalia’s grievances sufficient to justify a diplomatic separation between Kenya and Somalia.”

Mogadishu severed diplomatic ties with Nairobi on November 30, accusing Kenya of interference in domestic affairs.