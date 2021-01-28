Somalia finance minister Abdirahman Beileh denied that the federal government had officially allowed the import of Khat from Kenya and said his remarks were misquoted and that he only spoke about khat imported from Ethiopia.

Somalia’s Finance Minister, Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh, said that the government has not allowed the importation of Khat from Kenya and said his remarks were misquoted and that he only spoke about khat imported from Ethiopia.

“My yesterday’s remarks were misinterpreted I want to clarify that the Khat I was talking about was only Hareri we urge all traders to take licences,” he said.

Somalia had suspended the importation of khat last year due to fear of the spread of Covid-19.

After Somalia resumed international flights Khat from Kenya was still restricted another one from Ethiopia was allowed in the country.

Source: Radio Dalsan

