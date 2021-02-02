Somaliland: House of Elders Concurs NEC Schedule for Twin Elections

The Somaliland Republic’s House of Elders – The Guurti a.k.a. Senate – has, today, concurred the date which the National Electoral Commission (NEC) set for the election of Lower House members of Parliament and municipal councils.

All 79 members present at today’s session approved a motion which annulled an extension the House made to the term of the House of Representatives earlier in November 2019. The current term of the HoR was then set to expire on 12 January 2022.

The House voted that the end of the sitting HoR term would be on the end of June 2020 – a month after the new date which NEC set for the election of new Representatives on 31 May 2020.

The Guurti‘s approval paves the way for a hitch-free election on which, for once, all three parties and the government were on the same tune.

