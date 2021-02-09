The lack of agreement to conduct elections in Somalia is extremely serious and not in the interest of the citizens of Somalia. It is crucial that all participants continue to engage constructively to agree on the implementation of a national electoral process. Political leaders should continue their efforts on the implementation of the 17 September agreement. Any parallel or partial process or an extension of the current mandate of the institutions, which is not technical in nature would be considered as a severe setback.

The current political stalemate is damaging the confidence of the European Union in the progress of Somalia. President Farmajo and the leaders of Federal Member States need to resolve the political deadlock that threatens Somalia’s future and conduct elections as soon as possible. All parties must show leadership, take the interests of the population at heart and refrain from statements and actions that may incite violence.