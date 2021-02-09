His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, Monday, disclosed that the government of Somaliland was footing the whole 2021 twin election bill.

Addressing the governors and the mayors of the nation, today, at a consultative meeting he called, he told them that no external funds were to be used to conduct the upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections.

The whole amount, he said, was coming from the national budget for the fiscal year of 2021.

Chaired a consultative meeting on elections with the governors and mayors of our country to ensure the credibility and integrity of the upcoming elections. Our country heads into elections; using national assets for personal and party campaign is forbidden.#Somaliland pic.twitter.com/pxDD4qKDYf — Muse Bihi Abdi (@musebiihi) February 8, 2021

“It is the first time in our history that we have asked the world to stand aside. We are solely using our assets to finance the upcoming twinned elections without external support,” he said.

“As such,” he added, “it is up to us to ensure that we can stand alone but that, also, we can make a resounding success of the elections”.

He urged the governors and the mayors – almost all of the latter were also running for re-elections – to see to it that protection of national image prevailed in all eventualities regardless.

“Governors represent the central government in the regions. Make sure that elections are conducted in accordance with the National Electoral Commission regulations and directives,” he told them.

The government of Somaliland has earmarked SlShs 28.8 billion (US$ 4.1 million) for the elections this year.

Somaliland has conducted a number of 1P-1V elections and poll exercise since the referendum vote for the constitution of May 2001.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...