Somalia is facing a power vacuum as President Farmaajo’s term ends without agreement on holding elections.

Somalia’s presidential elections were supposed to take place before President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s four-year term expired on Monday.

But he is in dispute with regional leaders over how to hold the vote.

Talks between the central government and Somalia’s five federal states have collapsed and opposition groups say they will not recognise Farmaajo’s authority.

Attacks by the al-Shabab armed group are further undermining security in the country.

Can anything break the political deadlock?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Matt Bryden – Strategic adviser at Sahan Research and former coordinator of the United Nations Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea

Hodan Ali – Development and humanitarian expert and co-founder of LeadNow, a Somali women’s political pressure group

Afyare Elmi – Professor of international relations at Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera