Kenya, Somaliland teams move to tie-up plans for a consul in Hargeisa.

A strong delegation from Somaliland held discussions with the Kenya Head of Public Service in Nairobi as efforts to solidify diplomatic relations between the two countries went a notch higher.

The Somaliland delegation among them Ministers of National Planning and Finance, Mr. Hassan Gafadhi and Dr. Saad Ali Shire met with Kenya’s head of civil Service Joseph Kinyua in what they said was the second round of talks ahead of the opening of a Kenyan consul in Somaliland capital Hargeisa and introduction of direct flights from Nairobi.

The team also included Somaliland envoy to Kenya Bashe Omar who said the talks centered on the memorandum of understanding signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somaliland counterpart Musa Bihi in December last year when the latter made an official visit to Kenya.

“This is just a follow-up meeting to discuss key areas of the memorandum because as you know, the two presidents set timelines which we hope to meet,” said Bashe.

In the memorandum, the two presidents agreed to upgrade the Somaliland Liaison office to a Consul and open a Kenyan consul in Hargeisa by the end of March.

Other areas which the two leaders agreed on include the expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing cooperation in air transport as well as cooperating in agriculture, livestock development, education, energy.

Bashe said both Kenya and Somaliland are committed to meeting the timelines set in the document signed.

The Somaliland delegation also held talks with the Chief Administrative Secretary of Health Dr. Rashid Amaan.

By Godfrey Ivudria

Source: Busiweek

