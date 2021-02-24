Historically, WAAS systems have been relatively large , but more compact designs are increasingly available and still offer impressive capabilities. Logos Technologies’ RedKite and BlackKite wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) sensors are prime examples and are designed to be installed at a fixed, oblique angle, just like the system underneath N27557’s fuselage. They are also sized to fit even inside relatively small drones, such as the Boeing Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack . The U.S. Marine Corps is in the process of acquiring an improved version of BlackKite, known as Cardcounter, for its Blackjacks .

As for what kind of camera or cameras might then be installed here, one possibility is a wide-area airborne surveillance (WAAS) system designed to collect imagery across a very large area all at once. WAAS systems are used for conducting persistent surveillance to help establish so-called “patterns of life” that can help in the tracking and targeting of small groups or even specific individuals. Combined with signals intelligence, it can help create a very high-fidelity intelligence “picture” of how terrorists and militants are operating in a specific area. You can read more about how this works in this past War Zone piece .

More interestingly, it has an odd, angled system underneath the rear fuselage where a sensor turret would commonly be found. While we don’t know for sure what this is, one possibility is that conceals some kind of camera system. ISR-configured aircraft often have cameras installed behind sliding doors that are designed to interfere with the airflow around the aircraft as little as possible when they are opened. There are two visible segments on the “face” of the system underneath N27557, which could be a sliding door arrangement of some kind.

The aircraft does have a number of straight blade antennas underneath the fuselage of a type sometimes associated with systems to intercept enemy communications chatter, including from cell phones, or other kinds of signals intelligence.

As for visible sensors, the aircraft’s configuration is much more spartan. Compared to other ISR-configured King Airs , N27557 lacks an underbelly equipment gondola and does not have a sensor turret carrying various kinds of full-motion video cameras under the rear fuselage. It’s hard to tell for sure, but there does not appear to be anything of major significance mounted externally under the forward fuselage, either, judging the by shadow.

One of the most immediately visible features is the large dome on top of the central fuselage, which is typically associated with high-bandwidth satellite communications and data-sharing systems. There are also three platter-type antennas – one in front and one behind the dome, as well one on top of the aircraft’s t-tail – which are also generally connected to ultra-high-frequency satellite communications equipment. There are additional angled blade antennas that typically are linked to ultra or very-high-frequency radios on top of and below the fuselage.

There is also the possibility that this is a mounting point for dispensers for countermeasures, such as decoy flares. However, if this is where flare launchers might be installed, it’s hard to see why they would they wouldn’t be fitted when flying over Somalia. Al Shabaab is known to possess shoulder-fired, heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles, also known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS). If the aircraft’s configuration is curious, so is the question of who is operating it. See, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that there is no plane of any kind associated with the registration number N27557. A company called Gloome Aviation paid a $10 fee to reserve this number for a year, starting on June 18, 2020, according to FAA’s database, but no subsequent paperwork to link it to a specific aircraft appears to have been filed. The FAA database also says that Gloome provided the following physical address when it reserved this N-number: 4001 McCords Ferry Road, Eastover, South Carolina, 29044-8854. This is the exact address, down to the extended ZIP code, of International Paper’s facility in Eastover, South Carolina. When contacted in 2019 regarding a separate matter dealing with Gloome Aviation, Tom Ryan, Director of Corporate Communications at International Paper, told The War Zone “we have zero idea what this is about” and that “there is no relationship here whatsoever” between the two companies. At that time, Gloome had two other N-numbers reserved, N40717 and N74791. At present, it only has N27557 on hold.

Between 2017 and 2019, N40717 appeared on online flight tracking software multiple times flying what appeared to be ISR missions over Iraq, often using the callsign Rampart 11. Starting around the same time and as recently as January of this year, N74791 has also showed up on flight tracking websites over Iraq, sometimes with the callsign Rampart 12, flying the same sorts of orbits. N40717 and N74791 have also been associated with the callsigns State 34 and State 36, respectively.

Interestingly, since 2019, the callsign State 33 has been associated with the flights of four shadowy Lockheed L-100 aircraft, commercial derivatives of the C-130 airlifter, over Iraq, as well as Syria and Jordan. These aircraft, which have the U.S. civil registration numbers N2679C, N2731G, N3796B, and N3867X, are all linked to a company called Tepper Aviation, based out of Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview, Florida. Tepper has long been associated with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).