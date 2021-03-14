While Manchester City are bankrolled by billionaire owners,Liverpool have had to operate on a much smaller budget under FSG.

City have been the dominant side in the Premier League over the last 10 years and are on course to win their fifth league title this season.

Courtesy of Transfermarkt, we’ve looked at City and Liverpool’s net spend since the summer of 2011 to see how the two clubs compare.

2020-21:

Man City – £104.53million

Liverpool – £35.51million

2019-20:

Man City – £79.67million

Liverpool – £28.08million profit

2018-19:

Man City – £18.89m

Liverpool – £126.79m

2017-18:

Man City – £203.53m

Liverpool – £18.56m profit

2016-17:

Man City – £161.68m

Liverpool – £4.93m profit

2015-16:

Man City – £126.69m

Liverpool – £32.35m

2014-15:

Man City – £65.05m

Liverpool – £46.95m

2013-14:

Man City – £93.78m

Liverpool – £23.04m

2012-13:

Man City – £15.89m

Liverpool – £54.13m

2011-12:

Man City – £53.87m

Liverpool – £38.18m

Total net spend:

Man City – £923.58m

Liverpool – £305.38m

As the stats show, City’s total net spend is more than three times bigger than Liverpool’s over the last 10 years.

The Reds have spent less than City in eight of the last 10 years and often make bargain buys like Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez.

While Liverpool have made a profit through transfers in three of the last 10 seasons, City have always spent more money on new signings than they’ve made through player sales.

