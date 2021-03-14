While Manchester City are bankrolled by billionaire owners,Liverpool have had to operate on a much smaller budget under FSG.
City have been the dominant side in the Premier League over the last 10 years and are on course to win their fifth league title this season.
Courtesy of Transfermarkt, we’ve looked at City and Liverpool’s net spend since the summer of 2011 to see how the two clubs compare.
2020-21:
Man City – £104.53million
Liverpool – £35.51million
READ: Ruben Dias and the tackle that showed he’s Man City’s £60million bargain
2019-20:
Man City – £79.67million
Liverpool – £28.08million profit
2018-19:
Man City – £18.89m
Liverpool – £126.79m
2017-18:
Man City – £203.53m
Liverpool – £18.56m profit
2016-17:
Man City – £161.68m
Liverpool – £4.93m profit
READ: Revisiting Jurgen Klopp’s first 10 signings as Liverpool manager
2015-16:
Man City – £126.69m
Liverpool – £32.35m
2014-15:
Man City – £65.05m
Liverpool – £46.95m
2013-14:
Man City – £93.78m
Liverpool – £23.04m
2012-13:
Man City – £15.89m
Liverpool – £54.13m
2011-12:
Man City – £53.87m
Liverpool – £38.18m
Total net spend:
Man City – £923.58m
Liverpool – £305.38m
As the stats show, City’s total net spend is more than three times bigger than Liverpool’s over the last 10 years.
The Reds have spent less than City in eight of the last 10 years and often make bargain buys like Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez.
While Liverpool have made a profit through transfers in three of the last 10 seasons, City have always spent more money on new signings than they’ve made through player sales.