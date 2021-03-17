Somtel, the telecom and technology service provider with the widest network coverage in the Somali region, has set the issue price of the shares at its initial public offering (IPO) at $100 per share.

Somtel has a long track record of providing high quality and reliable telecommunication services by investing in a superior communication infrastructure and harnessing the capabilities of the Somali people. The company now offers voice, data and digital services to retail customers as well as enterprise solutions to corporate and public sector customers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Hajji Mohamed Said Duale, Dahabshiil Group Chairman said, “We are pleased with the high demand for our shares – evidence that investors are as excited about Somtel’s future as we are.”

Abdirashid Duale, Dahabshiil Group CEO, added, “The IPO marks another landmark for our company. With its ever-growing portfolio of ground-breaking services, and with this injection of capital, Somtel is well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in the telecoms sector in the Horn of Africa, enhancing the lives of millions of customers whilst enabling businesses to achieve their full potential in a new digital future. Somtel will also, of course, be generating many more jobs.”

This capital raise means Somtel is now a truly regional player and a considerable step ahead of its competitors. Furthermore, with the growth potential in the market and the company’s focus on operational efficiency, simplification, and delivering value for its customers, management is optimistic about being able to deliver significant returns for its shareholders.

The IPO was launched by President of Somaliland HE. Muse Bihi Abdi.

For further information please contact: www.somtelnetwork.net and www.somtelsomalilandshares.com The prospectus for the IPO will also be available on this address.

SOMTEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SHARES OFFICE, SOMTEL HQ BUILDING, 26 JUNE AREA

HARGEISA, SOMALILAND

TEL: 6000 and/or +252 (0) 65600 0000

EMAIL: sometelsl.shares@somtelnetwork.net

