Under the Somalia Regional Corridors Infrastructure Programme the European Union will fund several major infrastructure projects in Somalia.

The agreement signed by the Federal Government of Somalia and the European Union will pave the way for the renovation, grading and compacting of around 647 km of roads in five regions of Somalia – in the south-central and southwestern areas of the country.

The 327 km Beled Weyne – Galka’yo road will benefit from a general overall and ‘Triple Surface Treatment’.

In addition, the construction of a 100 km compacted gravel road will complement the 241 gravel feeder road on the Hobyo – Galkayo road. The 240 Galkayo – Garowe road meanwhile will also undergo renovation.

In Gedo the 80 km Luuq Gane – Dolow wide road will be graded and compacted.

The EU will commit 42 million Euros to the infrastructure projects and implement the Somalia Regional Corridors Infrastructure Programme through the African Development Bank “once the EU delegation signs the implementation contract with the AFDB.”

