Man Utd have signed a five-year deal worth £235million with German global technology company TeamViewer as they replace Chevrolet

United have signed a five-year deal with German global technology company TeamViewer to be its principal shirt sponsor for the next five years, with the agreement worth £47-a-year.

The deal will see TeamViewer replace United’s previous shirt sponsors, Chevrolet, on the team’s strip from next season and is the largest agreement of its kind secured globally.

United are also in the process of negotiating for a new sponsor for their Carrington training complex and their training kit. The agreement with AON, who currently sponsor the training ground and training kit, is coming to an end.

United managing director Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers.

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

By David McDonnell

Source: Mirror

