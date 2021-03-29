The report claims that while many clubs are interested in Konate, Liverpool have moved quickly and are in advanced negotiations ahead of finalising a move. It is believed his £34million release clause will need to be paid.

TBR’s view – Konate very good business at £34million

Without the release clause, Liverpool – and any other sides – might have to pay something in the region of double that figure given his performances on the European stage. So, at £34million, he is a bargain signing.

It gives Liverpool the perfect option as cover to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. It provides Jurgen Klopp with a player who is likely to play back-up – but one who is easily good enough to come in and replace them.

He is only going to get better, and has plenty of resale value. Everything points towards a good deal for Liverpool and it is understandable why they are so keen to move quickly and land the Frenchman’s signature.

