The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed on Monday morning that Liverpool are in the final stages of completing a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window.
Konate, 21, has caught the eye of many clubs around Europe this season with some excellent performances in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga. He is one of the first names on the team sheet under Julian Nagelsmann.
A number of injuries, including an extensive ankle problem this season, have limited the 12-time France Under-21 international to just 15 appearances. But Liverpool have moved quickly to land the French talent this summer.
The report claims that while many clubs are interested in Konate, Liverpool have moved quickly and are in advanced negotiations ahead of finalising a move. It is believed his £34million release clause will need to be paid.
TBR’s view – Konate very good business at £34million
Without the release clause, Liverpool – and any other sides – might have to pay something in the region of double that figure given his performances on the European stage. So, at £34million, he is a bargain signing.
It gives Liverpool the perfect option as cover to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. It provides Jurgen Klopp with a player who is likely to play back-up – but one who is easily good enough to come in and replace them.
He is only going to get better, and has plenty of resale value. Everything points towards a good deal for Liverpool and it is understandable why they are so keen to move quickly and land the Frenchman’s signature.
