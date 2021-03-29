The former Prime Minister of Somalia Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke has called for unconditional implementation of the 17 September agreement on the Somali electoral model.

Sharmarke tweeted that “ongoing efforts to nullify the 17 Sep accord, it will be major step towards instability which warrants sanctions against those have spoiled the process.”

Sharmarke’s tweet repudiates the position of the Puntland and Jubaland leaders on the electoral model, and a subsequent technical summit held in Baidoa this year.

Sharmarke is himself considering a run for the Somali position of president again.

Jubaland meanwhile is lobbying for renegotiation of the terms of the 17 September electoral model which it endorsed after the Federal Government of Somalia had accepted demands from Puntland and Jubaland to abrogate the electoral law in favour indirect elections.

James Duddridge, the UK Minister for Africa emphasised “the urgent need for Somali leaders to come together and reach consensus on implementing the electoral process, according to the model agreed on 17 September and the recommendations of the 16 February Baidoa Technical Committee”.

Sharmarke is believed to have urged the Puntland and Jubaland leaders to sign the electoral agreement after their demand for a return to indirect elections was accepted and passed by the Federal Parliament.

Abdirahman Ibbi, a Somali MP, yesterday criticised the Jubaland and Puntland Presidents for “undermining the electoral process”.

Source: Puntland Times