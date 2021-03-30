Brutal surges in coronavirus cases are hitting much of the world all at once, from Europe to Brazil to India.

The big picture: Cases are rising just about everywhere, in a swift reversal from early February, when they were falling on every continent. They’re also now ticking up in the U.S., which is in the midst of a race between vaccines and variants.

Brazil is recording by far the world’s highest daily death tolls, which far exceed anything seen earlier in the pandemic. Hospitals are at or exceeding capacity in nearly every state, AP reports. A new, more contagious “Brazilian variant” poses a grave threat, including to the U.S.

is recording by far the world’s highest daily death tolls, which far exceed anything seen earlier in the pandemic. Hospitals are at or exceeding capacity in nearly every state, AP reports. A new, more contagious “Brazilian variant” poses a grave threat, including to the U.S. Nairobi, Kenya, has entered a partial lockdown, with schools and bars closed and domestic travel halted. Recorded cases and deaths in Kenya remain relatively low, but high test positivity rates and surging hospital admissions have alarmed the government.

has entered a partial lockdown, with schools and bars closed and domestic travel halted. Recorded cases and deaths in Kenya remain relatively low, but high test positivity rates and surging hospital admissions have alarmed the government. German officials are warning that the third wave there could be the most devastating yet.

Go deeper: CDC director warns of “impending doom”

By Dave Lawler

Source: Axios

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...