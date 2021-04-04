World marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich smashed the world half-marathon record on Sunday, clocking a time of 1 hour, 04 minutes and 02 seconds at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon to shave 29 seconds off the old mark.

Chepng’etich, a winner in 2017 and 2019, smashed the previous world record set by Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh by 29 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw came second clocking 1:04:40, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri closing the podium positions in third at 1:04:51.

Joan Chelimo Melly was fourth in 65:09 and World record holders Brigid Kosgei finished fifth in 66:01.

This was the first time three women have finished inside 65 minutes in one half marathon.

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie, who set the world record in Valencia last year, raced into the lead with about 12 minutes remaining and held off the challenge of compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor to claim victory by three seconds, with Roncer Kipkorir taking third place

MEN’S RESULTS

1. Kibiwott Kandie – KENYA – 59:35

2. Geoffrey Kamworor -KENYA – 59:38

3. Roncer Kipkorir -KENYA – 59:46

4. Amedework Walelegn – ETHIOPIA – 59:48

5. Leonard barsoton – KENYA – 59:59

6. Stephen Kissa – UGANDA – 1:00:027.

7. Benard Kipkorir Ngeno – KENYA – 1:00:28

8. Vestus Chemor – KENYA – 1:02:07

9. Kaan Kigen Ozbilen – TURKEY – 1:02:26

10. Getaye Gelaw – ETHIOPIA – 1:03:32

By Robert Abong’o and Odero Charles

Source: The Standard Sport

