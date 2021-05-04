The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musaa Bihi Abdi, accompanied by the United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia/Somaliland, Kate Foster, today, launched the 22km road which would serve as a Hargeisa bypass section of the 240-km road connecting the Red Sea port of Berbera to mainland Ethiopia.

the United Kingdom is funding this part of the road which veers off to the northwest from Halleeya checkpoint on the eastern approach of the city to connect with the main road again at the point where the road to Shifo Hospital leaves the road. Completed the bypass will be 22.5 kilometers long passing the capital on the north to save it from traffic congestion and provide heavy-duty trucks both space and maneuverability.

President Bihi profusely acknowledged the tangible support of the United Kingdom in a number of areas in Somaliland among which was the 25-million-Pound bypass road.

President Bihi said the UK contribution to the country’s infrastructure will ‘boost the economy, which will help in service delivery as well as create employment’.

Ambassador Foster called it ‘a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the people of Somaliland’.

“We are proud to support the Hargeisa bypass, which is a crucial part of the Berbera corridor. Once this 240 km project – in coordination with our Abu Dhabi and European partners – is completed late next year, it will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people by creating jobs, unlocking the region’s economic potential and ease the delivery of humanitarian supplies,” the Ambassador said.

The President received the ambassador at his office yesterday where they discussed the vast relationship between the two countries although the UK has yet to recognize the reinstated sovereignty it granted Somaliland 60 years ago.

During this first visit to the Republic of Somaliland since her appointment, Ambassador Foster met with opposition parties, non-state actors, the national electoral commission and members of Somaliland’s independent media.

