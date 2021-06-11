In response to a series of contacts and meetings between the leaders of the Republic of Somaliland and the Republic of Kenya at various levels, a parliamentary caucus to further cement vast, budding relations between the two countries was launched Friday in Nairobi.
The caucus is meant to strengthen cordial ties of friendship between Kenya and Somaliland as an avenue to accelerate and promote regional integration through economic cooperation, trade and security.
To cap the event, the Somaliland Mission in Kenya organized a working luncheon MPs who worked out the technicalities of the caucus, charting out both immediate and planned activities aiming to accelerate relations that the two respective presidents of the two East African presidents, Uhuru Kenyatta and Musa Bihi Abdi, agreed on at the latter’s official visit to Kenya mid-December year.
Speaking at the event, Honorable Sophia A. Noor, MP, Ijara, elected Chairperson of the Kenyan-Somaliland Parliamentary caucus, expressed how delighted she was on being part of a living history aiming to lead the two countries to new heights of cooperation and prosperity for their respective peoples.
Hon. Sophy took the opportunity to specifically highlight the critical role the Somaliland Mission in Kenya played in the organization of the event that, again, brought the august MPs together.
“I would like to take this golden opportunity to thank each and every one of you for gracing today’s Kenyan Somaliland parliamentary caucus luncheon at Serena which indeed happened successfully,” she said.
“Am particularly very grateful,” the Honorable MP added, “to the Head of the Somaliland Mission to Kenya Ambassador, H E Bashe, for the organization and sponsoring the event. Special thanks also go to the Delegation from Somaliland led by the Foreign affairs minister. Am also indebted to the Chief Guest, Hon Dr Keynan, who is also Jubillee joint parliamentary secretary”.
The Acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland, Liban Yussuf Osman, underlined how honoured he was to attend the formal launching of the caucus.
“I am so pleased,” he said “to attend the historic and auspicious occasion where the Kenya-Somaliland parliamentary caucus is being formally inaugurated,” he said.
He said the day marked an important milestone and an anchorage in the friendship between Kenya and Somaliland.
Minister Liban stated that the caucus will certainly play a leading role in sealing an unbreakable bond between ‘two great nations’.
Shortly before the Serena event, the MPs released a statement briefly outlining underlying objectives and tasks ahead for the caucus that was being officially launched.
The Kenyan MPs stated that, to start with, they will ‘push the government to hasten the implementation of the agreements in the communique signed between Kenyatta and Bihi’.
Kenya/Somaliland legislators form Parliamentary cause to strengthen ties between the two nations
Nairobi, June 11, 2021: In yet another step to solidify ties between Kenya and Somaliland, members of parliament from the two countries inaugurated a caucus that will focus on socio-political and trade between the nations.
In a conference held at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi Somaliland acting Foreign Minister Liban Yusuf and Hon Sophia Abdi Noor, the MP for Ijara constituency and the chairperson of the caucus signed the communique during the official inauguration of the Kenya-Somaliland Parliamentary Caucus.
Hon. Noor took the opportunity to congratulate Somaliland for the peaceful, credible and transparent elections held on May 31 and invited the newly elected parliamentarians into the caucus.
“Somaliland has shown the world that it is truly a democratic country by holding very transparent elections on May 31,” said Sophia Noor.
Said Sophia Noor: “Parliament plays an important role in complementing the executive by undertaking Parliamentary diplomacy. To this end, a number of Kenyan Members of Parliament have visited Somaliland and vice-versa in order to strengthen and complement our cooperation. The Kenya – Somaliland Parliamentary Caucus which brings Parliamentarians from the two countries is aimed at undertaking Parliamentary Diplomacy on both sides to complement government efforts and to facilitate easing and removal of any bureaucratic bottle-necks on either side and to expand cooperation.”
She said members of the caucus from Kenya will continue working closely with the Somaliland Liaison office in Nairobi to make the caucus vibrant.
The caucus is a follow-up to the meeting between Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and Somaliland leader Musa Bihi in December where they signed a joint communique to strengthen the relations between the two countries.
Kenya MPs said they will push the government to hasten the implementation of the agreements in the communique signed between Kenyatta and Bihi.
Members of the caucus appreciated the long-standing historical ties of friendship accentuated by shared colonial history which made the two countries to share common legal, administrative and legislative systems as well as a common currency.
“Our two countries also share the important bond of people – to People ties as we have thousands of our own Kenya citizens who are of Somaliland ancestry. Meanwhile, over ten thousand Kenyans live and work in Somaliland in the different sectors of the economy. In addition, the balance of trade between our two countries which is largely in Kenya’s favour is growing because Somaliland is currently a virtual net importer of nearly everything used and consumed in the country,” members of the caucus said.
They further said Somaliland and Kenya are strong allies in regional geo-political dynamics.
Minister Liban appreciated the continued support Kenyan MPs have accorded Somaliland over the years adding that the caucus will strengthen the relationship between the legislators between the two countries.
“This caucus will play a big role in strengthening the relationship between our two great countries,” Hon Liban said.
In attendance during the inauguration were members of the Caucus from both countries as well as other key policy elites, key captains of industry and audiences at both National and County governments.
Ends-
Present at the launching, besides Hon. Sophia Abdinoor- Chair, Kenya-Somaliland Parliamentary Caucus, and Hon. Liban Yussuf, Acting Somaliland Foreign Affairs Minister, were Amb. Bashe, Somaliland Representative in Kenya, H.E Ali Korane-Governor Garissa, H.E Abdi Issa (Deputy Governor Isiolo) MPs; Sen. Mohamud Maalim (Mandera), Hon. Esther Passaris (Nairobi Women Rep), Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa (Isiolo Women Rep), Sen. Farhia Haji (Nominated Senator), Hon. Nasri Sahal (Nominated), Hon. Abdikarim Osman (Fafi), Hon. Kulow Hassan (Banisa), Hon. Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Hon.Mishi Mboko(Likoni), Hon. Ali Wario (Bura), and Hon. Adan Haji (Mandera West).
Among the other honorary guests attending the event were Amb. Abubakar Ogle and Rosemary Odinga.
