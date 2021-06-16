Mohamed Salah celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, here are 29 records the Egyptian King has broken since joining Liverpool in 2017.

It is approaching four years since Salah left Rome for Liverpool, and he has proved one of the greatest signings in the club’s history.

The No. 11 has established himself as Jurgen Klopp‘s go-to goalscorer, breaking all manner of records within the club, across the Premier League and worldwide.

With Salah turning 29 on Tuesday, it serves as the perfect time to reflect on his many achievements as Liverpool player.

Here are 29 of the many, many records the Egyptian King has produced in his four years at Anfield so far…

– The first Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals in three seasons

– The only Liverpool player in history to score twice in a league game on two separate occasions after coming on as a substitute

– The quickest to 50 league goals for Liverpool, having done so in 69 games – Fernando Torres the next best on 72

– The first Liverpool player ever to score in the opening league fixture in four consecutive seasons

– Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League proper, with 25 in 43 appearances; Steven Gerrard second with 21 in 73

– The first Egyptian to feature in a Champions League final and win it

– The most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season, with his 32 in 2017/18 surpassing Luis Suarez’s 31 in 2013/14, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08 and Alan Shearer in 1995/96

– The most games scored in during a Premier League season, with 24 in 2017/18

– The most goals in a debut season for Liverpool, with his 44 in 2017/18

– The first African player to score 30 or more goals in a Premier League season

– The only player named Premier League Player of the Month three times in a single season

– The joint-most teams scored against in a 38-game Premier League season, with his 17 in 2017/18 equalling Robin van Persie (2011/12) and Ian Wright (1996/97)

– The first Egyptian to win the Premier League

– The Premier League‘s highest-scoring Egyptian, with 97 goals

– The first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a Premier League season

– Most away goals scored by a Liverpool player in a single campaign, with 20 in 2020/21

– First player since Harry Chambers in 1920/21 to score in two separate games at Old Trafford in a single season – a 100-year-old record

– Also the only player in Liverpool’s history to finish as top scorer in his first four seasons with the club since Chambers

– Equal with Robbie Fowler for most goals in his first 200 Liverpool appearances in the Premier League era (124), and behind only Gordon Hodgson (125) and Roger Hunt (133) in the all-time stakes

– The joint-highest scorer in the first 100 games as a Liverpool player, joining Hunt and Sam Raybould on 68

– The first player in the Premier League era – one of only five and the first since Ian Rush from 1981-1987 – to score 20+ goals in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool (all competitions)

– The first Egyptian to win PFA Player of the Year

– Liverpool’s all-time highest-scoring non-English player (125), with Hodgson (241) born in South Africa but an England international

– The first Egyptian to win the Premier League‘s Golden Boot

– The first non-English Liverpool player to win the Premier League‘s Golden Boot twice

– The first Liverpool player to win African Footballer of the Year twice

– The fastest goal scored by a Liverpool player in the history of the European Cup – netting in 55 seconds against Midjtylland on December 9, 2020

– Liverpool’s club-record signing upon his £43.9m move from Roma in 2017 – now fifth, behind Diogo Jota (£45m), Naby Keita (£52.75m), Alisson (£65m) and Virgil van Dijk (£75m)

Source: thisisanfield.com

