The President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Tsai Ing-wen, sent a warm congratulatory message to her counterpart, H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, on the 61st anniversary of the Horn of Africa country’s 1960 independence from Great Britain.

“Taiwan stands with Somaliland and seeks to further strengthen our friendly ties for the benefit of our peoples,” President Ing-wen said.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurance of my highest consideration as well as my best wished for your personal well-being and the continued prosperity of your distinguished nation,” the President’s message added.

President Tsai Ing-wen amply expressed ‘heartfelt congratulations on the 61st anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Somaliland’.

Likewise, Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of Taiwan conveyed a similar message through Somaliland’s foreign ministry.

Taiwan and Somaliland, two thriving democracies in Asia and the Horn of Africa, respectively, cemented relations last year, establishing representative offices in Taipei and Hargeisa. Since then, that relationship attracted positive international attention and the two countries strode from a milestone to another to build blooming cooperation that visibly improved service delivery of many sectors in Somaliland.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...