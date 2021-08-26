To this day, the US authorities have made barely any public statements about the R9X Hellfire missile. It appears to be used as a targeted assassination weapon against high-value targets: commanders and other prominent individuals. Over the last three years there have been only been eleven confirmed cases involving the weapon. Many of these took place in Syria, although the R9X missile is believed to have been used in Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

One such case occurred in February 2017 when Abu al-Khayr al-Masri, an Al-Qaeda deputy leader, was killed in what appeared to be a drone strike in Syria’s Idlib Province. However, there was no explosion. Instead, the roof of his car was torn open, as though sliced with a massive razor.

Few knew at the time that this was the hallmark of the R9X Hellfire missile, about which there has since been much reporting in international media. That’s because it carries no explosives.The missile instead destroys its target using its kinetic energy and six blades that are deployed from the missile before impact. This minimises the missile’s area of effect, ostensibly reducing the chance of civilian fatalities, while resulting in a catastrophic effect on anyone directly hit by it.



However, as Letta Tayler, an Associate Director of the Crisis and Conflict Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out in an interview with Bellingcat and Newsy, “part of the danger here is that these weapons seem so failsafe […] but the R9X is only going to be as good as the intelligence used to guide it. Even if the US determines it wants to kill a particular person, that doesn’t mean that it can legally do so.”

Given the prominence of its targets, tracing airstrikes by the R9X could be of importance to researchers watching US activity in several conflict zones. The effect it has on its target and the remnants it leaves behind means that the R9X Hellfire missile leaves a distinctive signature. Here’s what to look for.

Construction

The R9X, or to give it its full name the AGM-114R9X, is an air-to-ground missile (AGM) with reportedly six blades. There does not appear to be any public images of this missile before it has been fired. However, given that the R9X is a modified version of the well-known Hellfire family of missiles (code 114), and based on fragments recovered from the scene of attacks, it’s possible to make an educated guess about what it looks like.

The fragments that appear in open sources have all suffered heavy damage, however certain parts of the missile are visible and appear to be unique to this specific type of Hellfire missile.

The blades themselves seem to fragment on impact. So far, no complete blade appears to have been recovered from an R9X strike. Those fragments that have survived indicated it is unpainted metal with cut-outs, likely to save weight.

Another distinctive fragment which has shown up after an R9X strike is a red ball. This has been documented within relatively intact R9X remains as well as at the scene of at least one other strike in Syria. The Drive’s War Zone, a US defence blog, identified this as a pneumatic accumulator and added that, though distinctive, this ball is not unique to the R9X and features in other types of Hellfire missile.