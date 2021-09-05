A source told DW that the president has been detained by special forces in a coup attempt, which the government denies. The military sealed off parts of the capital Conakry in response to the gunfire.
Gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the Guinean capital of Conakry amid reports of an army coup on Sunday, witnesses told Reuters and several other news agencies. At least two people were injured from the violence.
What do we know so far?
The shots were fired in the Kaloum peninsula area of the capital, which is home not only to the presidential palace, but other government institutions and ministries.
A source in the presidential palace told DW that the president was detained by special forces. Yet, the source added that the soldiers staging the coup are only a small group, with the rest of the army staying loyal to President Alpha Conde.
Troops were deployed to the streets in response to the incident, with the military blocking access from the mainland to Kaloum. Guinean President Conde was reportedly unharmed by the gunfire, but his exact whereabouts are still unclear.
Local residents say they have been asked by soldiers to stay in their homes, according to news agency AFP.
What does the government say?
Guinea’s defense ministry claimed in a statement that the presidential guard and security forces “had contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants.”
“Security and sweeping operations are continuing to restore order and peace,” the statement said.
On the other hand, videos circulating on social media appear to show the president having been detained by the army in an apparent coup attempt.